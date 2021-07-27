Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.56.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

