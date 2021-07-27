Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 in the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

