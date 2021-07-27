Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $781,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

