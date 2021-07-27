Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

