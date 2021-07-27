Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 5,530 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

