Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 26,035 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,035 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,982.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,723,967 shares of company stock worth $38,842,631 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GATO opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

