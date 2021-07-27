Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the June 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%.

JAPSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

