JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JCDXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

