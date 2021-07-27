JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by DZ Bank

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94. JD.com has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,491,000 after buying an additional 569,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,532,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,585,000 after buying an additional 885,451 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

