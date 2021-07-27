Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

GPC stock opened at $128.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.04 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 164.6% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.0% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

