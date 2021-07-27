Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRE. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.71 ($56.13).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €45.48 ($53.51) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.71.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

