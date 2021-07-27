JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Get JFrog alerts:

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 10,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.60.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.