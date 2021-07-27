JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $34.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKS. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after buying an additional 116,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.