John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-13% yr/yr to $1.9-1.951 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.42. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

