John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-13% yr/yr to $1.9-1.951 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

NYSE JBT traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.42. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,109 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

