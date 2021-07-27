Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.78. 92,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,879. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

