Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $158.84. The stock had a trading volume of 241,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

