Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 155 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $344.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

