Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report sales of $9.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390,000.00 and the highest is $26.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 million to $61.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.