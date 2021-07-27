JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $145,000 Stock Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChromaDex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDXC opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $646.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15. ChromaDex Co. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

