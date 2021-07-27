JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $458.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

