JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 604

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 649.80 ($8.49) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 616.12. The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 49.21. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

