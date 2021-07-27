JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BZLYF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beazley in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47. Beazley has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

