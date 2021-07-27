JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,377. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06.

