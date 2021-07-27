Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,145 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,908.33 ($129.45).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 5,991 ($78.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,391.77. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

