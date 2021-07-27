K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 13th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.19. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.25 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBL shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

