Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 851.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

