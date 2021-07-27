KAR Auction Services (KAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

