Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Tops $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00225503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00031029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

