Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 25th

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ KFFB opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 96.38%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

