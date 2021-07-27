KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

