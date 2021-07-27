Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kforce alerts:

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.