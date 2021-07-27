Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,088. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.