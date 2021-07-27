Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $172.29. The stock had a trading volume of 128,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $453.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

