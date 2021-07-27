Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,462. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

