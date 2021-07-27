Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE:KL traded down C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 858,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,724. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.77. The company has a market cap of C$13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4459436 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

