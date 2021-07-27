KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

KREF traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

