Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €13.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.19 ($15.51).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

KCO stock traded up €0.49 ($0.58) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.83 ($13.92). The stock had a trading volume of 492,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.49. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

