Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €13.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.19 ($15.51).

KCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

KCO traded up €0.49 ($0.58) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.83 ($13.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -120.71.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

