Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OVV opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

