Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 207 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after buying an additional 70,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP opened at $206.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

