Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 624 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Insiders sold 1,171,934 shares of company stock worth $84,051,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

