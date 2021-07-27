Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $250,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

NYSE:CB opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

