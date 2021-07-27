Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.68. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,189 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.