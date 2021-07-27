Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

CELH opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

