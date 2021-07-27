Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,307.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $491.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $4,514,157. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

