Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,307.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $491.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $4,514,157. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
