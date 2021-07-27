KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $9.58 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $767.37 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00024083 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00048623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.66 or 0.00755983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

