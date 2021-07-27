L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. L Brands has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $78.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.74.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

