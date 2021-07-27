L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at 12.700-13.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.70-13.00 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.47. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

