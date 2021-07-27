Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. 1,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,143. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

